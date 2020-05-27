Even without formal Memorial Day services on the calendar, the LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary and the Moran American Legion still gathered to honor the fallen at Iola’s Highland Cemetery with wreaths and a 21-gun salute.
The contingent traveled across the county for several similar dedication ceremonies.
