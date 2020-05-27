Menu Search Log in

In memory

VFW, Legionnaires honor war dead.

Around Town

May 27, 2020 - 10:39 AM

Members of the Moran American Legion Post volley a 21-gun salute at Iola's Highland Cemetery Monday. Photo by Courtesy of Beth Griffeth

Even without formal Memorial Day services on the calendar, the LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary and the Moran American Legion still gathered to honor the fallen at Iola’s Highland Cemetery with wreaths and a 21-gun salute.

The contingent traveled across the county for several similar dedication ceremonies.

Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary members lay wreaths at the Veterans Memorial at Iola’s Highland Cemetery Monday.Photo by Courtesy of Beth Griffeth


Related
May 14, 2020
May 8, 2020
March 10, 2020
August 6, 2019
Trending