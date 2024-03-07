Iola forensics team takes Pioneer League title

Iola High School brought home the honor of being named Pioneer League Champions for the third year in a row on Saturday, March 2, at Iola.
Individual results follow:
Oral Interpretation of Prose:
Max Andersen – 1st
Layla Newkirk – 2nd
Shaun McLaughlin – 3rd
Oral Interpretation of Poetry:
Max Andersen – 1st
Demarco Ross – 2nd
Shaun McLaughlin – 3rd
Program of Interpretation:
Cole Moyer – 3rd
Sarah Ross – 5th
Humorous Solo Acting:
Cara Porter – 2nd
Everett Glaze – 3rd
Serious Solo Acting:
Brigham Folk – 2nd
Stephanie Fees – 4th
Duet Acting:
Cole Moyer and Everett Glaze – 1st
Demarco Ross and Kaeden Vega – 2nd
Layla Newkirk and Alyssa Williams – 5th
Improvised Duet Acting:
Cole Moyer and Kaeden Vega – 1st
Cara Porter and Brigham Folk – 2nd
Shaun McLaughlin and Franklin Kerr – 5th
Informative Speaking:
Bethany Miller – 2nd
Jenna Morrison – 3rd
Impromptu Speaking:
Bethany Miller – 2nd
Hailey Stogsdill – 5th