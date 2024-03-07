 | Thu, Mar 07, 2024
Iola forensics team takes Pioneer League title

March 7, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Iola High School forensics students earned first place in the Pioneer League. Front from left, Shaun McLaughlin, Stephanie Fees, Franklin Kerr, Max Andersen, Cole Moyer, Kaeden Vega, Everett Glaze, Hailey Stogsdill; back, Sarah Ross, Cara Porter, Brigham Folk, Bethany Miller, Demarco Ross, Jenna Morrison, Layla Newkirk and Alyssa Williams. Courtesy photo

Iola High School brought home the honor of being named Pioneer League Champions for the third year in a row on Saturday, March 2, at Iola.

Individual results follow:

Oral Interpretation of Prose:

Max Andersen – 1st

Layla Newkirk – 2nd

Shaun McLaughlin – 3rd

Oral Interpretation of Poetry:

Max Andersen – 1st

Demarco Ross – 2nd

Shaun McLaughlin – 3rd

Program of Interpretation:

Cole Moyer – 3rd

Sarah Ross – 5th

Humorous Solo Acting:

Cara Porter – 2nd

Everett Glaze – 3rd

Serious Solo Acting:

Brigham Folk – 2nd

Stephanie Fees – 4th

Duet Acting:

Cole Moyer and Everett Glaze – 1st

Demarco Ross and Kaeden Vega – 2nd

Layla Newkirk and Alyssa Williams – 5th

Improvised Duet Acting:

Cole Moyer and Kaeden Vega – 1st

Cara Porter and Brigham Folk – 2nd

Shaun McLaughlin and Franklin Kerr – 5th

Informative Speaking:

Bethany Miller – 2nd 

Jenna Morrison – 3rd

Impromptu Speaking:

Bethany Miller – 2nd

Hailey Stogsdill  – 5th

