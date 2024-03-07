Iola forensics team takes Pioneer League title

Iola High School brought home the honor of being named Pioneer League Champions for the third year in a row on Saturday, March 2, at Iola.

Individual results follow:

Oral Interpretation of Prose:

Max Andersen – 1st

Layla Newkirk – 2nd

Shaun McLaughlin – 3rd

Oral Interpretation of Poetry:

Max Andersen – 1st

Demarco Ross – 2nd

Shaun McLaughlin – 3rd

Program of Interpretation:

Cole Moyer – 3rd

Sarah Ross – 5th

Humorous Solo Acting:

Cara Porter – 2nd

Everett Glaze – 3rd

Serious Solo Acting:

Brigham Folk – 2nd

Stephanie Fees – 4th

Duet Acting:

Cole Moyer and Everett Glaze – 1st

Demarco Ross and Kaeden Vega – 2nd

Layla Newkirk and Alyssa Williams – 5th

Improvised Duet Acting:

Cole Moyer and Kaeden Vega – 1st

Cara Porter and Brigham Folk – 2nd

Shaun McLaughlin and Franklin Kerr – 5th

Informative Speaking:

Bethany Miller – 2nd

Jenna Morrison – 3rd

Impromptu Speaking:

Bethany Miller – 2nd

Hailey Stogsdill – 5th