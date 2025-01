Iola High School’s winter homecoming candidates are Griffin Westervelt, Gavin Jones, Alex Donnelly, Max Andersen, Kale Godfrey, Everett Glaze, Melanie Palmer, Kealie Keeler, Mariah Jelinek, Harper Desmarteau, Baylie Crooks and Hailey Stogsdill. Friday’s homecoming game is against Wellsville. The crowning ceremony will be after the boys varsity game.