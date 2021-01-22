Menu Search Log in

Mustang Royalty

Iola High School has announced its Winter Homecoming candidates

By

News

January 22, 2021

Iola High School’s Winter Homecoming candidates are, from left, Zareona Pulley, Kailey Schinstock, Becca Sprague, McKenna Orear, Jada Cunningham, Danae Cartright; back row, Elijah Smith, Landon Carson, Henrik Sieh, Dillon Bycroft, Natahn Louk and Josh Kaufman. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at Friday’s home basketball game. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

