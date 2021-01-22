Mustang Royalty

Iola High School’s Winter Homecoming candidates are, from left, Zareona Pulley, Kailey Schinstock, Becca Sprague, McKenna Orear, Jada Cunningham, Danae Cartright; back row, Elijah Smith, Landon Carson, Henrik Sieh, Dillon Bycroft, Natahn Louk and Josh Kaufman. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at Friday’s home basketball game. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.