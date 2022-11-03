 | Thu, Nov 03, 2022
Iola library celebrates Flint Hills

Photographer Mark Feiden, a sixth-generation Kansan, presents his anthology of photographs and recorded oral histories of old-timers.

Around Town

November 3, 2022 - 4:41 PM

Wabaunsee County, circa 1886. Image includes photographer Mark Feiden’s great-great-great-grandparents Gottfried and Anna Elizabeth Nehring and great-great-grandparents Gottthelf and Sara Nehring. All but Sara were born in Prussia and arrived in Kansas before statehood. Courtesy photo

Plains folk and prairie landscapes are the subject of “40 Years in the Flint Hills, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Iola Public Library.

“The Flint Hills not only represent a now barely imaginable ‘sea of grass’, that once extended from Canada to Texas, and from eastern Kansas into Indiana, but also a place where many of the icons and ideals that shaped a nation endure,” Feiden writes.

