Iola library celebrates Flint Hills

Plains folk and prairie landscapes are the subject of “40 Years in the Flint Hills, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Iola Public Library.

Photographer Mark Feiden, a sixth-generation Kansan, presents his anthology of photographs and recorded oral histories of old-timers.

“The Flint Hills not only represent a now barely imaginable ‘sea of grass’, that once extended from Canada to Texas, and from eastern Kansas into Indiana, but also a place where many of the icons and ideals that shaped a nation endure,” Feiden writes.