Iola students in ESU production

EMPORIA — Iolans Rachel Shaffer and Lexie Vega are involved in the Emporia State University Theatre production “God of Carnage,” which runs Dec. 1-4 at the Ronald Q. Frederickson Black Box Theatre.

The dark comedy tells the story of a playground altercation between 11-year-old boys that brings two sets of Brooklyn parents together for a meeting to resolve the conflict. However, the veneer of diplomacy soon evaporates. “God of Carnage” won the 2009 Tony for Best Play.

Shaffer plays Annette in the production. Vega runs the box office.