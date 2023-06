EMPORIA — A pair of Iola students will be a part of the upcoming Emporia State University Theatre production, “Ride the Cyclone.”

Rachel Shaffer will portray Constance Blackwood in the darkly comedic tale of a group of misfit students chosen to compete in a local talent show, before a tragic accident befalls them on a roller coaster ride.

Iolan Lexie Vega serves as assistant stage manager.