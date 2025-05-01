Iola students to attend Sunflower Girls State

Bethany Miller and Briley Prather, Iola High School juniors, will attend the Sunflower Girls State program this summer.

Iola’s American Legion Auxiliary Chapter 15 is sponsoring the students with the help of Nelson Quarries and PSI Insurance.

The girls will spend one week on the University of Kansas campus learning about community building, civic leadership and the role of government.

Activities include simulating political campaigns and elections. They also learn about the principles of citizenship, leadership, and public service from guest speakers, elected officials, expert panels, and experienced counselors.

Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Sunflower Girls State was founded in 1939. Girls State is held in all 50 states and nationally recognized by colleges and universities.

Miller is the daughter of Kari and Paul Miller. Briley is the daughter of Tammy and John Prather.

Barbara Culver is the Auxiliary’s liaison and Kelsey Johnson is a counselor at IHS.