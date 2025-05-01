 | Fri, May 02, 2025
Iola students to attend Sunflower Girls State

Bethany Miller and Briley Prather of Iola High School will attend the Sunflower Girls State program this summer.

May 1, 2025 - 1:17 PM

IHS counselor Kelsey Johnson, from left, is with Bethany Miller and Briley Prather, IHS students headed to Girls State this summer, and Barbara Culver of the American Legion Auxiliary, which is sponsoring Miller and Prather to attend the camp. Courtesy photo

Iola’s American Legion Auxiliary Chapter 15 is sponsoring the students with the help of Nelson Quarries and PSI Insurance.

The girls will spend one week on the University of Kansas campus learning about community building, civic leadership and the role of government.

Activities include simulating political campaigns and elections. They also learn about the principles of citizenship, leadership, and public service from guest speakers, elected officials, expert panels, and experienced counselors.

Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Sunflower Girls State was founded in 1939. Girls State is held in all 50 states and nationally recognized by colleges and universities.

Miller is the daughter of Kari and Paul Miller. Briley is the daughter of Tammy and John Prather.

Barbara Culver is the Auxiliary’s liaison and Kelsey Johnson is a counselor at IHS.

