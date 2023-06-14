Kansas Notable Books of 2023 available

Two of the books may draw particular local interest. Susan Jonusas takes a new look at the notorious Bender family of serial killers who waylaid travelers at their home northeast of Cherryvale between May 1871 and December 1872. Her book is “Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders,” published by Viking.

Dennis Etzel, a visiting poet at Iola Library’s poetry month celebration this spring, is co-editor with Jericho Hockett of “Kansas Speaks Out: Poems in the Age of Me, Too,” published by An Actual Kansas Press.

“The authors of the 2023 Kansas Notable Books not only help us gain a deeper understanding of our world but also encourage empathy for others and reflection on our own life experiences,” State Librarian Ray C. Walling said in a press release. “Written by Kansans or about Kansas and Kansans, these 15 books explore wanderlust, transformative collaboration, hidden struggles, inspiring resilience, and the power of love.”