 | Wed, Jun 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Notable Books of 2023 available

Kansas Notable Books of 2023, just announced by the State Library of Kansas, are ready for checkout at Iola Public Library. The list comprises 15 titles, fiction and nonfiction, for all ages. 

Around Town

June 14, 2023 - 4:18 PM

“Hell’s Half-Acre” and “Kansas Speaks Out” are among the Kansas Notable Books of 2023 available at the Iola Public Library.

Two of the books may draw particular local interest. Susan Jonusas takes a new look at the notorious Bender family of serial killers who waylaid travelers at their home northeast of Cherryvale between May 1871 and December 1872. Her book is “Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders,” published by Viking.

Dennis Etzel, a visiting poet at Iola Library’s poetry month celebration this spring, is co-editor with Jericho Hockett of “Kansas Speaks Out: Poems in the Age of Me, Too,” published by An Actual Kansas Press. 

 “The authors of the 2023 Kansas Notable Books not only help us gain a deeper understanding of our world but also encourage empathy for others and reflection on our own life experiences,” State Librarian Ray C. Walling said in a press release. “Written by Kansans or about Kansas and Kansans, these 15 books explore wanderlust, transformative collaboration, hidden struggles, inspiring resilience, and the power of love.”

Related
July 10, 2019
November 18, 2016
January 12, 2012
September 14, 2010
Most Popular