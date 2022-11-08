Kneisley noted

Kneisley won in the Business Innovation category at the Department of Commerce’s 2022 to the Stars: Kansas Business Awards event hosted in Topeka on Oct. 20. Several hundred Kansas businesses were represented in categories including AgriBusiness, Apprenticeship Champions and Partners, Cool Things Made in Kansas, Healthcare / Nonprofit, Manufacturing / Distribution, Under 30 Entrepreneur / Businessperson, and Welcome Back. Eleven Allen County businesses and organizations received nominations.