Kneisley noted

 Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Around Town

November 8, 2022

Jonathon Goering of Thrive Allen County, left, presents Ron Hegeman, CEO of Kneisley Manufacturing, with an award presented by the Kansas Department of Commerce. (REGISTER/TIM STAUFFER)

Kneisley won in the Business Innovation category at the Department of Commerce’s 2022 to the Stars: Kansas Business Awards event hosted in Topeka on Oct. 20. Several hundred Kansas businesses were represented in categories including AgriBusiness, Apprenticeship Champions and Partners, Cool Things Made in Kansas, Healthcare / Nonprofit, Manufacturing / Distribution, Under 30 Entrepreneur / Businessperson, and Welcome Back. Eleven Allen County businesses and organizations received nominations.

