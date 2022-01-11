KSU virtual sessions ready to go

If you haven’t participated in the K-State Garden Hour in the past, plan to start this year. The gardening program began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for K-State Research and Extension horticulture experts to share research-based information to gardeners of all abilities and experience. Due to its overwhelming success, the program continued through 2021 and is gearing up for this year.

Each program is held online from noon to 1 p.m., including a 45-minute presentation and 10-15 minutes for viewer questions.

“There’s no better time than the cold, winter months to be planning for next year’s garden,” said said Matthew McKernan, a K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent in Sedgwick County