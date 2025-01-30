League for Innovation awards

Allen Community College celebrated outstanding contributions and leadership by its faculty and staff Thursday morning. Outgoing president John Masterson, left, and Allen’s new president, Dr. Lyvier Leffler, far right, honored Julie Ingle and Terri Fahnestock as this year’s recipients of the League for Innovation’s Excellence Awards. Ingle, second from left, is a financial aid specialist, while Fahnestock is a communications instructor at the college.

The award recognizes faculty and staff who have made a significant difference in their students’ lives and local communities. Nominees for the award are nominated by their peers and voted on by a committee of previous award winners. The award is one of Allen’s most prestigious and is given to selected community college faculty and staff across the United States.