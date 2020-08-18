Menu Search Log in

A new era for teaching

Allen Community College welcomes new communications instructor during coronavirus pandemic.

By

News

August 18, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Terri Fahnestock is the new communications instructor at Allen Community College. Fahnestock said she is looking forward to making a difference in the lives of students. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

One of Allen Community College’s newest instructors sees communication as a bridge connecting people to each other and to the world.

But starting a new job during the coronavirus pandemic means she may need to forge a new path forward.

Terri Fahnestock was one of the last in-person interviews conducted at ACC in late February, just before the virus shut down schools across the country at spring break. 

