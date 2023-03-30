Library celebrates National Poetry Month

Patrons of all ages can meet and greet poets, listen to poems, attend a poetry workshop or get a poem for their pocket.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month has become the largest literary celebration in the world, according to the Academy, with tens of millions of readers, students, teachers, librarians and — of course — poets, marking the importance of poetry in our lives.

The library starts things off with Poets of Kansas, a combined talk and workshop, in the meeting room 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6. In an informal atmosphere, Dennis Etzel Jr. will explore the work of eight contemporary poets inspired by their Kansas surroundings, both urban and rural.