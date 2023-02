Resources for Alzheimer’s caregivers and cooking with chocolate are the topics of Iola Public Library programs next week.

The new Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, led by IPL’s director of patron services, Melissa Smoot, meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room.

In-home health services and other resources will be discussed. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month under the auspices of the Alzheimer’s Association.