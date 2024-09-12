Library to host Gilpin

Stephen Gilpin, Iola-born indie comics artist and illustrator, will speak at Iola Public Library 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19. He’s the second in this fall’s Local Author Speaker Series at the library.

Gilpin, who lives in Gas, with his wife Jen “and some kids, pets and chickens,” has been working as an illustrator since 2001.

He’s illustrated numerous picture books, chapter books, graphic novels and other projects for such clients as Disney/Hyperion, Simon & Schuster, Harper, MacMillan, Scholastic and others.

Since 2016 he’s done a regular comic strip page for Scout Life (Boys’ Life) Magazine. Recent projects include graphic novel adaptations of “Artemis Fowl: The Infinity Code” and “Bunnicula.”

Chanute novelist Maranda Collins is scheduled at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, to discuss her forthcoming thriller, the third in her Sadie Lynch series.