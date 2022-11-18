Making space

An empty lot just north of the National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion armory in Iola will soon become a parking lot, now that crews have removed the foundation of the old IGA grocery store, which had been demolished several years ago.

The property is owned by Iola Industries, which has a long-term lease for the National Guard to use as needed.

The project will benefit the 891st in that it will provide much-needed space, noted Iola Industries President John McRae, while also improving the value of the property.