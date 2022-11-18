 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Making space

A new parking lot is being added to a vacant lot near the National Guard armory in Iola. Crews have removed a grocery store foundation prior to moving tons of dirt and rock for the project.

Around Town

November 18, 2022 - 2:05 PM

A new parking lot is planned north of the Kansas Army National Guard 891st Engineer Battalion headquarters in Iola. Photo by Richard Luken

An empty lot just north of the National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion armory in Iola will soon become a parking lot, now that crews have removed the foundation of the old IGA grocery store, which had been demolished several years ago.

The property is owned by Iola Industries, which has a long-term lease for the National Guard to use as needed.

The project will benefit the 891st in that it will provide much-needed space, noted Iola Industries President John McRae, while also improving the value of the property.  

