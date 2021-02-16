Masters of Memory workshops on tap

Many people believe that memory loss and aging go hand-in-hand. That would assume that as a person gets older his or her memory begins to fail. While some change may be expected as you age, that doesn’t mean you can’t do something about it in the absence of a brain disease, such as Alzheimer’s. You can be proactive in using some strategies and lifestyle adaptations.

Southwind Extension District Agent, Barbara Stockebrand, will be presenting a Texas A&M created workshop series on “Master of Memory” on March 4, 11, and 18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The 3-lesson series helps participants understand how memory works and what may affect memory. All sessions will be presented by Zoom, so it will be easy to participate from the comforts of your home.

“Master of Memory” has been found to help participants identify and use strategies to improve memory function. Participants will learn there are different ways to learn new things and different memory strategies; how different foods and nutrients may affect brain function and medications that may affect memory; medical conditions that affect memory and may be reversible, along with how exercise benefits the body and mind.