The meeting of Prairie Rose 4-H club was called to order on Jan. 10, 2021, by President Gracie Yoho. The meeting took place at the Moran United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. The cloverbuds led us in the pledge of allegiance and the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by answering “What is your favorite color?” There were 20 members, two cloverbuds and two leaders present. A quorum was also present.

All the officer reports were read and approved. Community leader Kelci Botts reminded us that the 4-H day registration deadline was January 15. She reminded us to check our 4-H newsletter. She also reminded the project leaders to do VIP training.

We had no old business. In new business, Doug moved that we do cardboard recycling for 150 dollars per month and the motion passed. Mallory moved that we do recycling once to see if we like it and Sophia seconded. The motion passed. Also in new business, Kason moved not to do model meeting and Mallory seconded it. Then, Kason and Raveyn led us in singing “Bonnie.” We had no recreation. Vice President, Kendall, led us in the program. We had talks by Jenni, about her wall hanging; Douglas, about his legos; and Gracie, about photography.