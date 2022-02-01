Prairie Rose 4-H’ers learn about bread

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by President Mallory Heim on Jan. 9 at Moran United Methodist Church.

The Cloverbuds led in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by 20 members, three Cloverbuds, and two leaders.

There were no guests and a quorum was present. The secretary’s minutes were approved as read and the officer reports were all approved as given including the treasurer’s report, reporter’s report and the County Council report.