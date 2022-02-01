Prairie Rose 4-H’ers learn about bread

The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by President Mallory Heim on Jan. 9 at Moran United Methodist Church.
The Cloverbuds led in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by 20 members, three Cloverbuds, and two leaders.
There were no guests and a quorum was present. The secretary’s minutes were approved as read and the officer reports were all approved as given including the treasurer’s report, reporter’s report and the County Council report.
Already a subscriber?