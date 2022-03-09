Prairie Rose starts fundraiser

The meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by President Mallory Heim on Sunday, March 6, at Moran United Methodist Church.

The Cloverbuds led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was “What is your favorite day of the week?” and was answered by 24 members, two Cloverbuds, and two leaders. The secretary’s minutes were approved as read and the officer reports were all approved as given including the Treasurer’s report, Reporter’s Report and the County Council Report.

Parliamentarian Kendall Scharff shared the proper way to introduce new business with the club.