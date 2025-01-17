Prepare for cold temps

Allen County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Trego is warning of a deep freeze coming this weekend, according to a recent report from the National Weather Service (NWS).

“At this time, there are no active advisories, watches, or warnings for Allen County,” noted Trego. No precipitation is expected.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to 6 degrees on Tuesday. This will be accompanied by a wind chill of 4 degrees below zero.

The weather service encourages people to stay indoors during the extreme cold and suggests the following:

• Minimize travel

• Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

• Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.

• Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts

• Check on the elderly

• Bring pets inside

• Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat

• Mittens, snug at your wrist, are better than gloves

• Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold

• Try to stay dry and out of the wind

People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite and can succumb to hypothermia in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and hands and feet.