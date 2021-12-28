 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Severe cold, heat blasts country

The Pacific Northwest faced record-breaking cold temperatures while Northern California and Nevada got snow. But Texas and the Southeast saw unseasonably warm weather.

By

National News

December 28, 2021 - 8:45 AM

Travelers check for flight information at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Dec. 24, 2021. (David McNew/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

SEATTLE (AP) — Severe weather sweeping parts of the U.S. brought frigid temperatures to the Pacific Northwest, heavy snow to mountains in Northern California and Nevada and unseasonable warmth to Texas and the Southeast. 

Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout Oregon and western Washington as temperatures plunged into the teens and forecasters said an arctic blast would last for several days. Sunday’s snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area.

The National Weather Service said Seattle’s low Sunday was 20 degrees F, breaking a mark set in 1948. Bellingham was 9 degrees F, three degrees colder than the previous record set in 1971.

Related
June 28, 2021
February 17, 2021
October 16, 2020
January 29, 2019
Most Popular