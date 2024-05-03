Ready for a garage sale? City-wide event scheduled for June 1

The City-Wide Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 1.

Are your closets overflowing with items you no longer use? Is your garage a graveyard of forgotten belongings? Instead of letting them gather dust, why not turn them into cash and create space for something new? Hosting a garage sale is not just about decluttering; it’s an opportunity to connect with your community, repurpose items and make a little extra money in the process.

Here’s your guide to hosting a successful garage sale that’s both profitable and enjoyable.

• Plan: Set a date for your garage sale, ideally on a weekend when foot traffic is higher. Check the weather forecast and choose a rain date just in case. Begin gathering items to sell at least a few weeks in advance and start sorting through your belongings to decide what to keep, donate, or sell.

• Organize and clean: Presentation matters. Take the time to clean and organize the items you plan to sell. Group similar items together, such as clothing, books, electronics, and household goods. Ensure everything is priced clearly and reasonably. Consider setting up a display area with tables or racks to showcase your items attractively.

• Stay safe and secure: Keep your personal safety in mind by ensuring there are no tripping hazards or obstacles in your driveway or garage. Have plenty of change on hand to make transactions easier and consider using a cash box or fanny pack to securely store your earnings. Keep valuable items close by or locked away to prevent theft.

• Donate or dispose of unsold items: At the end of the day, you may still have some items that didn’t sell. Instead of letting them clutter up your space again, consider donating them to charity or recycling them responsibly. Many local organizations will gladly accept gently used items to help those in need.

• Register your sale with the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. The Chamber provides information about the event and a sign-up form on its website, Iolachamber.org. Some people will choose to sign up as garage sellers through the Chamber website or Facebook page. Others can call 620-365-5252 or stop by the Chamber office. The registration fee is $10, and you can register your sale location to be included on the map, by going to the Chamber Facebook page and clicking on the image, or visit our office at 10 W Jackson Ave in Iola, Monday – Wednesday from 9-3.

Those who register as garage sellers get their location put on the Iola City-Wide Garage Sale Map.

Physical map

The Iola Register will print the map in their paper and print additional map copies.

Digital Map

The Chamber also makes a digital Google map available on their website and Facebook page.

Registration deadline is Wednesday, May 29.