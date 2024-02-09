 | Fri, Feb 09, 2024
Russell attends 125th anniversary event of Philippine American War

Around Town

February 9, 2024 - 3:48 PM

Kurtis Russell is photographed with the repaired 1899 proclamation of Philippine independence. It was written by Emilo Aguinaldo, who would be captured by Iola’s Fred Funston. Courtesy photo

Allen County Historical Society director Kurtis Russell attended the 125th anniversary of the Philippine American War event hosted by the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Memorial on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Norfolk, Va. He was invited by the archivist of the memorial Jim Zobel. Speakers were Dr. Brian Linn, Dr. David Lozada III and Dwight Sullivan. They also unveiled the restoration of the 1899 proclamation of Philippine independence written by Emilo Aguinaldo, who Iola’s Fred Funston would capture in a Trojan horse-like plan. The Philippine American War officially started on Feb. 4, 1899.

