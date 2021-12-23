See your teenager as more than annoying

Dear Carolyn: I have two children who are both fundamentally good kids. BUT one is a very, very cute 10-year-old daughter and the other is a very, very annoying 14-year-old son. One is cuddly and sweet and funny. The other is only rarely cuddly or sweet, funny but snarky (mostly about me) and seems to adore one thing: contradicting every statement I make.

You can probably see where I’m going with this. I KNOW this is normal teenage behavior, and I KNOW my sweet 10-year-old will also become an annoying 14-year-old. But right now, I feel lots of affection for her and only annoyance and irritation toward him.

And then I feel guilty. Because I think he can sense the difference, however much I try to hide it, which I’m sure worsens his behavior.