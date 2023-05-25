 | Thu, May 25, 2023
Teen’s work with Rotary honored

May 25, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Madelynn McDermeit, center, receives an award during Saturday’s Cofachique chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting along with Karen Gilpin, left, and Donna Roberts, DAR state Junior American Citizen chairwoman. Courtesy photo

Madelynn McDermeit of Gas earned multiple awards Saturday for her work in support of the Rotary Medical Supply Network.

McDermeit was recognized during a ceremony hosted by the Cofachique Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

McDermeit, 14, volunteered with the Rotary club’s efforts to obtain  and inventory medical supplies and equipment from hospitals and clinics. McDermeit inventoried all of the supplies at Allen County Regional Hospital, and then helped deliver them to a warehouse in Tulsa, where they are stored until needed across the globe.

