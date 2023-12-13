Patty McDermeit

Patricia Ann McDermeit, 89, of El Dorado, Kan., peacefully passed away on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Patty was born on Oct. 26, 1934, to Stephen Wilbur and Mabel Yvonne (Hester) Boone, in Colony. She graduated with the class of ’52 from Colony High School and later went on to attend both Butler County Community College and Cowley County Community College. She worked in the registrar’s office at Butler for over 20 years.
Patricia married the love of her life, J.R. (Mac) McDermeit, on Dec. 5, 1950. Together, they had four beautiful children.
When Patricia wasn’t busy working or volunteering, she was a professional seamstress and a competitive race walker. She even went on to compete in two National Senior Games Championships. She really enjoyed volunteering her time at her church, in her community, and local hospitals.
Patricia’s kind and loving heart will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. She is survived by her children, Becky (Keith) Shum, of El Dorado, Steve (Cheryl) McDermeit, of Udall, Susan (Rich) Huffman, of Newton, and Mike (Kelly) McDermeit, of Pratt.; 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in passing by her parents, her husband J.R., her sister Sandra, and her brother Jack.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s name may be directed toward Traditions Health Hospice and the United Methodist Church of El Dorado.
The family will hold a celebration of life in May, 2024.
