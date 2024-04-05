Trolley tour offers look at homes ‘then and now’

Seats are available for a trolley tour to view about 80 Iola homes “Then and Now.”

The “Fearless Fred” trolley tour will travel around the north part of Iola, with a PowerPoint presentation that shows photographs of the houses from the past. Those on the tour will then be able to see what the site now looks like. Some show striking differences and in some cases, the homes have been demolished and are empty lots.

The tour begins at 10 a.m. May 4. Meet at the museum parking lot south of the building. Tickets are $15. The tour will take about an hour and a half.

To sign up, contact the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, 620-365-5252.