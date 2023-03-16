 | Thu, Mar 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Unity Club enjoys doctor’s musings 

The Unity Club discussed "Well, Doc, It Seemed Like a Good Idea At the Time."

Around Town

March 16, 2023 - 3:07 PM

At a meeting on March 13 at Linda Johnson’s home, members of the Unity Club learned about the book “Well, Doc, It Seemed Like a Good Idea At The Time,” by Paul Waymak. Doris Stranghoner reviewed the book.

Dr. Waymack’s unusual encounters with patients from his time as a medical student through 20 years as a surgeon provide the reader with an account of some of these cases. In his wildest dreams, he never imagined most of what he experienced as a doctor. He recorded some of the more memorable events due to the strange or sometimes humorous behavior of his patients. 

Eleven members attended the meeting.

Related
February 27, 2020
March 13, 2019
February 14, 2019
February 1, 2019
Most Popular