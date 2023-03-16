Unity Club enjoys doctor’s musings 

At a meeting on March 13 at Linda Johnson’s home, members of the Unity Club learned about the book “Well, Doc, It Seemed Like a Good Idea At The Time,” by Paul Waymak. Doris Stranghoner reviewed the book.

Dr. Waymack’s unusual encounters with patients from his time as a medical student through 20 years as a surgeon provide the reader with an account of some of these cases. In his wildest dreams, he never imagined most of what he experienced as a doctor. He recorded some of the more memorable events due to the strange or sometimes humorous behavior of his patients.

Eleven members attended the meeting.