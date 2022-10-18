Unity Club learns about ‘The Great Escape’ in WWI

Unity Club met Oct. 10 at the Frederick Funston Meeting Hall with eight members.

After a short business meeting, Donna Houser gave a report on the book “The Great Escape” by Neal Bascomb.

The many escapes from German prison camps during the first World War are staggering, and little recognition has been given to those efforts. The brave soldiers who planned the escapes were often caught and punished by being put in a worse camp, with lack of food and drink. However, these men felt like it was worth taking a chance.