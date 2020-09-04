Menu Search Log in

Birth announcement: Amelia Grace Joo

Amelia Grace Joo

September 4, 2020 - 2:13 PM

Amelia Grace Joo, daughter of Dr. Seunghwan and Jennifer Joo was born July 28, 2020, in Plainsboro, N.J.

Amelia weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.

She is the maternal granddaughter of Steve and Debbie Barnes, Brooksville, Fla., and the paternal granddaughter of Dr. Jon-Sig Joo and Dr. Sean-Joo Hwang, Changwon, South Korea.

