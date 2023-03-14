 | Tue, Mar 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Deborah Barnes

Jan. 5, 1956-March 7, 2023

By

Obituaries

March 14, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Deborah BarnesCourtesy photo

Deborah Lynn Barnes, 67, born on Jan. 5, 1956, in Independence, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.

She graduated from Iola High School in 1975 and married Steven R. Barnes on Dec. 6, 1975. She worked at Iola Public Library for a number of years and retired in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stanford Pugh, and is survived by her husband, Steve Barnes, Brooksville, Fla.; a daughter Jenny (Seunghwan) Joo, Overland Park; her mother, Marjorie Barnes (née Diffey) and stepfather, Ray Barnes, Iola; two grandchildren, Noel and Amelia Joo, Overland Park; a sister, Sandy (John) Moore, Lawrence; a brother, Stan (Cindy) Pugh, Waverly; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Related
October 8, 2021
September 4, 2020
February 27, 2014
January 14, 2012
Most Popular