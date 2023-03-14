Deborah Barnes

Deborah Lynn Barnes, 67, born on Jan. 5, 1956, in Independence, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla.
She graduated from Iola High School in 1975 and married Steven R. Barnes on Dec. 6, 1975. She worked at Iola Public Library for a number of years and retired in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanford Pugh, and is survived by her husband, Steve Barnes, Brooksville, Fla.; a daughter Jenny (Seunghwan) Joo, Overland Park; her mother, Marjorie Barnes (née Diffey) and stepfather, Ray Barnes, Iola; two grandchildren, Noel and Amelia Joo, Overland Park; a sister, Sandy (John) Moore, Lawrence; a brother, Stan (Cindy) Pugh, Waverly; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.