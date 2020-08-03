Calculating the risk of stroke

Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a male, 71, with a bovine aortic valve that was installed 11 years ago.
I went into atrial fibrillation six years ago and had an electric shock to stop it.
That lasted a week, and was followed by an ablation, which kept me out of atrial fibrillation for five years.
