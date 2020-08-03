Menu Search Log in

Calculating the risk of stroke

"I think I agree with your old-fashioned cardiologist..."

By

Community

August 3, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a male, 71, with a bovine aortic valve that was installed 11 years ago. 

I went into atrial fibrillation six years ago and had an electric shock to stop it.

Dr. Keith Roach

That lasted a week, and was followed by an ablation, which kept me out of atrial fibrillation for five years.

