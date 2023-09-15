 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Car show fundraiser in Humboldt helps CASA

A car show fundraiser in Humboldt brought activities to benefit CASA.

Community

September 15, 2023 - 3:11 PM

The SEK Disney Princesses visit CASA vounteers and Pete’s convenience store representatives. Courtesy photo

HUMBOLDT — More than five car clubs and 40 cars attended Pete’s Car Show on Sept. 9 on the Humboldt square to benefit Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 31st Judicial District. 

CASA serves Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson counties by providing volunteers to work with children as they navigate the court process due to abuse or neglect by parents or caretakers.  

William Schomaker, an octogenarian, showed a 1947 blue and white Chevrolet BelAir purchased in 1986.  Immaculately kept for 37 years, it looks like it was driven off the showroom floor except for the removal of a record player which could not be repaired. He also showed a Willys-model military jeep and trailer that he also restored.  

