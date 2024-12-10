Pete’s raises $100K for CASA program

Pete’s Corp. of Erie raised $100,000 this year at its convenience stores in three states for the Court Appointed Special Advocates program that operates in many of the same cities.

Pete’s stores in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri raised money for their local CASA programs.

CASA recruits, trains and supports citizen-volunteers to advocate in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children.

The money was divided among the CASA programs; the 31st Judicial District, which includes Wilson, Neosho, Woodson and Allen counties, took home $71,308.53.

On Dec. 4, Pete’s employees and CASA representatives convened at the Parsons Conference Center for an awards presentation as well as a recap of the annual CASA fundraiser. Dustin McCrary of Pete’s served as emcee and Aimee Daniels, executive director of CASA’s 31st Judicial District program, helped give out awards. The event also served as the fourth quarter managers meeting for Pete’s, as many store and district managers attended.

Pete’s stores offered customers the chance to add a donation to CASA to their purchases at the checkout counters. Stores also conducted fundraisers on top of this.

Daniel Creitz, chief judge for the 31st Judicial District, spoke about CASA and its importance to children and the court.

Creitz said his predecessor, Judge Fred Lorenz, started the CASA program and asked Creitz to keep it going. CASA’s primary purpose is to serve as an advocate for children who have been removed from their homes and are in state custody.

“Our advocates provide an unbelievable service,” Creitz said. “What they do is remarkable. These funds allow them to be the voice, be the advocate, for those kids.”

The judge said he’s seen unbelievable drug abuse cases in his tenure, cases that exposed children to controlled substances and various forms of abuse. Children and women have been used as prostitutes, for lack of a better term, he said, for a parent or spouse to control so he or she could satisfy their habit.

“I have nightmares about these things, to be honest with you. But I live with them. It’s just part of the job,” Creitz said.

The contributions by Pete’s stores help CASA provide advocates for the children who get pulled into a parent or parents’ cycle of drug addiction.

CASA volunteers undergo 40 hours of training and travel many miles to appear in courts throughout the districts they cover.

“So they can be the voice. They have access to everything for these kids. So I just thank you, praise you for all your wonderful work. It’s going to be put to good use once again.”

McCrary then announced awards for the highest dollar amount raised for CASA.