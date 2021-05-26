Carlyle News

Pastor Steve Traw’s message was another in a series taken from the New Testament book of Ephesians 3:1-13. The title of the sermon was “Love a Good Mystery,” which speaks to the mystery of gentiles being grafted into the New Covenant through the work of Jesus Christ on the Cross. A covenant of forgiveness for all who put their trust in Jesus.

Pianist, Myrna Wildschuetz played a “I Saw the Light” for the prelude and “He Was There All the Time” for the offertory.

Rev. Tom Bevard sang “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow” accompanied by Myrna at the piano.