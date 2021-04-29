Carlyle News

“The Blessed Believer” was Pastor Steve Traw’s message taken from Ephesians 1:1-14. Pastor Steve said the apostle Paul tells us that all blessings originate in “heavenly places” in Christ. As Believers we are blessed to have God’s Spirit as our guide.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “The Wayfaring Stranger” for the prelude and “I Call Him Lord” for the offertory.

Special music: Owen Grisier, 11 years old, played “Harmony of Love” and William Grisier, 6 yrs old, played “Red River Valley.” Rita Sanders also played a piano solo, “O Happy Day.”