Carlyle News

“Prayers for the Believers” was Pastor Steve Traw’s message taken from Ephesians 1:15-23. Pastor Steve said Paul wrote Ephesians as an open letter to be read to the churches in the area around Ephesus. Paul was praying for the Believers that their faith in and love of the Lord might be manifest in their love toward others.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “30 Pieces of Silver” for the prelude and “Lord, Keep Your Hand on Me” for the offertory.

Ron Stranghoner will celebrate his birthday on Monday, May 3.