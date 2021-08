Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday, “Encountering Grief,” was taken from Psalm 121.

Quoting from C.S. Lewis’s “The Promise of Pain,” Traw said “grief is God’s megaphone to rouse a deaf world.”

The loss of a loved one needs a special expression in our lives, and grief rightly brings us back to “Thank you, Lord, for who I had for a season,” Traw said.