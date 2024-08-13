Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday at Carlyle Presbyterian Church was “Many Things in Parables,” taken from Mark 4.

You can learn a lesson just by reading the cartoon strip “Charlie Brown,” Traw said.

When Charlie Brown and Linus debate between Santa and the Great Pumpkin they cannot agree who is best. The lesson is it doesn’t matter what you believe in as long as your faith is sincere. Sometimes we look for physical healing rather than spiritual healing.

Jesus taught us how to grow our faith by using parables. We may not understand everything, but faith is built in layers, he said.

We cannot learn everything in one day, but our greatest discoveries are built on each other, Traw said. If we don’t use these gifts we will lose them. God’s truths sometimes shine greater in darkness. We are only given as much truth as we are able to handle at one time.

Rita Sanders provided music for the service. The monthly church dinner is Sunday. Sunday’s main course is ham sandwiches, so bring whatever you want to go with it. All are welcome. No one leaves hungry.