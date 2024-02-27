Carlyle Presbyterian Church news

Steve Traw’s message at Carlyle Presbyterian Church on Sunday was “The Master Teacher; A Wise Builder.” The scripture reading was from Matthew 7:24-29. The Bible is often taught in proverbs, stories and parables. Mark, Matthew, and Luke shared 40 parables. They are earthly stories with heavenly truths and instructions. Traw’s message said “we reflect his holiness if we stand on solid ground and faith in God as our savior. Build on solid ground, not sand. To know and grow in Christ, you must build on the principles of God. Work to the best of your ability.”

Traw emphasized to always remember as you are dealing with others, “please be patient with me; God isn’t finished with me yet.”

There were 33 in attendance on Feb. 25. Attendees’ joys and concerns were shared. The focus prayer for the week comes from Romans 13:8-18. “Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.”