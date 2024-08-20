 | Tue, Aug 20, 2024
Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Pastor Steve Traw gives sermon on "planting the sees of God's love" into the human heart.

Community

August 20, 2024 - 1:18 PM

Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday was, “Planting the Seed.”

A key to the parables includes the sower. When sowing, the word is interpreted as preaching, teaching, and writing. Planting the seeds of God’s love into the human heart. If we are not mindful, Satan closes our hearts and we become busy, cynical and self-centered. An impulsive heart is shallow and fades. An over-involved heart might lead to wanting status, but a receptive heart is open and ready.

Parables give insights to God’s kingdom, and help grow our faith. Followers should be humble, pushing toward greater faith and deeds.

Sunday School followed the service and at noon the church dinner was held. Bible study is Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall.

