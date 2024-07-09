Steve Traw used scripture readings from Mark 1:16-39 for his sermon Sunday at Carlyle Presbyterian Church. The sermon, titled “A Day With the Lord,” has Mark describe a day in the life of Jesus.

Jesus calls the ones he equips to lead us in our Christian life. We give ourselves to the Lord and then we pass it on, passing blessings to others to prepare God’s people for Christian service.

Tuesday Bible Study continued at 3 p.m., at the Fellowship Hall. Myrna Wildschuetz entertained the group of 26 with a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”