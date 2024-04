Pastor Steve Traw’s message Sunday came from Psalm 91, “Reassurance For Today.” Where do we find safety? God knows our needs and will be there with us. God is a refuge and strength for all who listen. When others experience pain, helping them helps you.

Freedom Ministries will be traveling May 21-22 to the women’s prison in Topeka, then June 8 to the Winfield prison.

Pianist Myrna Wildschuetz played “The Wayfaring Stranger” and “The Blood That Slated The Old Rugged Cross.”