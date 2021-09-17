Celebrate fall by shopping locally

Fall is here and so coming the Autumnal Equinox Sept. 22. There are two equinoxes in the calendar year. The one that occurs in September is known as the autumnal equinox, while the one that happens in the spring is known as the vernal equinox.

During the equinox, night and day are nearly the same length — 12 hours. After the fall equinox, the sun begins to rise later, and nightfall comes sooner.

The observation that summer is gone — and winter is coming — is everywhere now, the shorter days are bringing cooler weather.