Chamber hires new director

Robin Schallie has been hired as the new director of the Iola Chamber of Commerce. Schallie is best known locally as the director of the Allen County Farmers’ Market. Schallie also teaches business and marketing at Neosho County Community College in Chanute.

A native of Wisconsin, she taught from 1986 to 2014 at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, Wis. Schallie has a master’s in business administration and serves on the board of directors of Your Community Foundation.

Schallie brings a passion for community to the Chamber. Please come by and welcome her to her new position on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the lower level of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.