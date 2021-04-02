Chamber welcomes new members

Get ready to join us on Tuesday, April 6, at McIntosh/Booth Insurance for our next Chamber Coffee event. Chamber member McIntosh/Booth Insurance will host both Chamber members and non-member business individuals from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for an hour of business networking, Chamber and community updates and a short presentation about them and their business. All area business members are invited to attend as a great way to meet and get to know each other while opening up opportunities for further collaboration. For more information, visit the Iola Chamber website or give us a call at 620-365-5252.

We are excited to announce that in March we welcomed four new members to our Chamber community: Cox Communications, Peerless CAG, MyTown Media and Names and Numbers.

Cox Communications is the largest private broadband company in the United States, serving 6.5 million homes and businesses across 18 states.