Child care crisis requires some creative solutions

There is a child care crisis and it is a community, family, business, and workforce issue. Child Care Aware of Kansas estimates that the desired capacity of child care providers in the state meets only 49% of the potential demand. I have been on the search for child care before and every week social media presents inquiries for quality childcare or a provider working to acquire licensure.

This issue can be addressed and opportunities are out there for businesses and communities. I recently attended a Communities in Action Workshop for Bourbon and Crawford Counties and learned about the following possibilities that I invite you to take a part in.

Child Care Community Partnership Grants