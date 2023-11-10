State awards $10.2 million in child care grants

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said the state committed $10.2 million to build or renovate community multi-purpose facilities in Lawrence, Hays and Emporia to add at least 310 licensed child care slots.

The governor and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund said Wednesday grants tied to the Capital Projects Fund Accelerator would provide space with child care services, access to high-speed internet as well as work, education and health care services. Kansas has a shortage of child care providers and the imbalance between supply and demand made it challenging to foster economic growth and improve quality of life in rural and urban areas.

“Kansas parents need safe, affordable child care so they can join the workforce without worrying how they’ll make ends meet,” Kelly said. “That’s why we’re investing in these community centers.”